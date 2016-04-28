EN
    16:40, 28 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to play role in eradication of hunger worldwide - Minister

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan can play an active role in eradication of extreme hunger and malnutrition in the world, Minister of Agriculture Assylzhan Mamytbekov said Thursday.

    "As a main grain producer and exporter in the Central Asian region, Kazakhstan can play an active role in eradication of extreme hunger and malnutrition worldwide and contribute to provision of food security in the region," Minister Mamytbekov said, addressing the 7th OIC Ministerial Conference on Food Security and Agricultural Development.
    "Over the past 5 years Kazakhstan remains one of the leaders in terms of flour and grain export. Kazakhstan has some 24 million ha of croplands and 180 million ha of pasture lands," he noted.
    Recall that Kazakhstan's candidacy for the post of chairman of the General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security was endorsed at the session of the organization in Astana on Thursday.

