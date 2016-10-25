Kazakhstan to process 2 tonnes of Iranian gold in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan gold refinery plans to process 2 tonnes of Iranian gold in 2017, according to Vice Minister of Investments and Development Albert Rau.

“A company of Kazakhstan is developing a gold deposit in Iran. For the first time we have brought 125kg of Iranian gold and expect to bring 500kg more by the end of the year. The Gold Refinery of Kazakhstan expects to process up to 2,000 Iranian gold in 2017,” Rau said at the Government’s sitting in Astana today.

According to him, the growth in the volume of refined gold in January-September 2016 made 19%.

“The increase in non-ferrous metallurgy output is explained by rise in unwrought gold production by 19% and fine gold production by 13%. Kazakhmys Corporation has also increased production of fine gold. But I would like to note that the gold extracted in Kazakhstan is fully processed at home-based plants,” stressed Albert Rau.

The Vice Minister informed also the Cabinet member about the situation in other industrial sectors of the country.

Thus, mechanical engineering sector observes 18% production decline which is explained by sales slowdown in primary industries, mining and metallurgical sector, oil and gas and lowering consumer demand in car manufacturing industry. “Nevertheless, we see positive dynamics in the second half of 2016. For example, in January-July, retardation in industrial growth was at 24% and now this indicator comprises 18%,” said Rau.

As for car-making industry, actual volume index here made 46% in January-July. In 9 months (January-September), this figure rose to 70%,” he added.