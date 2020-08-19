EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:00, 19 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to produce 1.5 mln masks a day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pharmaceutical industry output grew by 23.2% for the past seven months in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Currently Kazakhstan produces 1.2 mln masks a day to fully meet the country’s requirements. By the year-end pharmaceutical companies plan to increase manufacturing up to 1.5 mln masks a day, the press service of the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry reports.

    Mask production will grow thanks to increase in output of Dolce Pharm LLP by 67%. It is one of the country’s largest mask producers. It manufactures various masks made of non-woven fabric.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!