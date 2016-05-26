EN
    15:30, 26 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to produce 4 LADA models

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "AvtoVAZ", "ASIA AUTO" assembly plants in Kazakhstan will expand the range of LADA vehicles. Thus, the plants will produce 4 LADA models: LADA 4x4, Granta, Kalina and Priora.

    According to Utro.ru, a new production site of AvtoVAZ is being constructed in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk. It is informed that the plant will become the biggest enterprise producing LADA cars outside Russia. The plant's commissioning is scheduled for 2018.
    The volume of its production will be up to 60 thousand cars per year. However, the plant will further expand its capacity to 120 thousand cars.
    Vehicles produced by the plant will be supplied to the Siberian and Ural Federal District of Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Mongolia.

