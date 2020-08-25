EN
    10:00, 25 August 2020

    Kazakhstan to produce 86 mln tons of oil in 2021

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Oil production in Kazakhstan in 2021 will make 86 mln tons growing up to 100,7 mln in 2025,» National Economy Minister Ruslan Dalenov told the Government meeting.

    «All key branches are expected to experience growth. Processing industry will grow by 6.7% a year on an average. Agriculture annual average growth rate will make 6.2%, trade - 5.5%,» the Minister said presenting the 2021-2025 socioeconomic development forecast.

    Export of goods will reach USD 41.4 bln in 2021 with an increase up to USD 51.5 in 2025. Import will grow from USD 36.3 bln in 2021 up to USD 37.8 in 2025.


