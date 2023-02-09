EN
    18:14, 09 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to produce AstraZeneca's pharmaceuticals

    LONDON. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan signed a memorandum of mutual understanding with British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company AstraZeneca, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «As part of the election campaign of the Kazakh President, it was instructed to increase pharmaceuticals output in Kazakhstan to up to 50%. The corresponding memorandum was struck with AstraZeneca,» said the country's first health vice minister Timur Sultangaziyev.

    AstraZeneca which will initiatlly base at Kazakh pharmaceutical companies plans to build its own plants in the country.

    AstraZeneca has been represented in Kazakhstan for over 15 years.

    «Around 40 pharmaceuticals have been registered. It is planned to import another 15 innovative pharmaceuticals and produce four types of pharmaceuticals,» said Alexander Tarishkin, Director of AstraZeneca Office in Kazakhstan.

    David Boyd, UK Corporate Government Affairs Director at AstraZeneca, voiced the company's readiness to partner with the Kazakh government.


