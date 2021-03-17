EN
    19:37, 17 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to produce first batch of home-grown vaccine in late April

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first pilot batch of the home-grown COVID-19 vaccine QazQovid-In is expected to be produced in Kazakhstan in late April, Nurlybek Asylbekov, Deputy Chairman of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Control Committee of the Health Ministry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Kazakh QazQovid-In vaccine is being developed by the Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems – a Kazakh Health Ministry body. The vaccine has been undergoing the clinical trials.

    According to the Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Health Ministry’s Medical and Pharmaceutical Control Committee, the vaccine will be in use in late April, with the first pilot batch of 50,000 doses to be manufactured.


