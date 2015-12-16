EN
    15:55, 16 December 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to produce fuel assemblies for Chinese nuke plants

    ASTANA. KAIZNFORM - Kazakhstan's national atomic company Kazatomprom and China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGNPC) have signed a commercial terms agreement for design and construction of fuel assemblies plant in Kazakhstan, Kazatomprom said.

    The agreement establishes fuel assemblies' production for Chinese nuclear power plants on the basis of "Ulba Metallurgical Plant" in Kazakhstan with an outcome capacity of 200 tons per year.

    The sides will also jointly develop uranium mines in Kazakhstan.

    Moreover, a trilateral agreement of intent has been signed between Kazatomprom, China National Nuclear Corporation and CITIC Group Corporation to promote cooperation.

    As part of the agreement, a joint working group is to be formed to define the possibilities and ways of trilateral cooperation in different areas of activity.

    The documents were signed during the official visit of Kazakhstan's Prime Minister Massimov to China.

    Kazatomprom is the national operator of Kazakhstan for export of uranium and its compounds, rare metals, nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants, special purpose equipment, technologies and double-use materials.

    Kazinform refers to Trend.az

