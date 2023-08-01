EN
    12:04, 01 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to produce new generation passenger cars

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Marat Karabayev told the Government meeting that the country’s railroad rolling stock manufacturing development is set to focus on saturation of the market with cars, freight cars, and locomotives as well as jointly with investors from Switzerland (Stadler), the U.S. (Wabtec) and France (Alstom), Kazinform reports.

    Stadler is expected to manufacture 537 passenger cars of new generation using domestic components such as platform trucks, climatic and electric installation, etc.

    ZIKSTO JSC will produce 307 luxurious passenger coaches.

    As earlier reported, the share of the machine-building sector in the economic structure of Kazakhstan accounts for 1.5%, 13% in the processing industry.

    151 projects worth 1 trillion 700 billion tenge will be implemented nationwide by 2028.


