Kazakhstan to produce pet food

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani company LLP "Aktepa" plans to start the production of food for pets, this has been announced at today's press conference in Central Communications Service by the founder of the company Nurlan Sagnalin.

He said that the company will start to produce food for cats, dogs and fish. The businessman emphasized that Kazakhstan made products will be much cheaper that imported.

In 2015 "Aktepa" company's export of beef reached 200 tons per month. In 2016 it is planned to increase exports to 12 000 tons of meat products per year. It is worth noting that the enterprise has constructed the modern meat processing plant with annual capacity of 7,200 tons.