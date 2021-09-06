Kazakhstan to produce vaccine against COVID-19 Delta strain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will start soon production of the vaccine against COVID-19 Delta strain,» director general of the National scientific research institute of biological safety problems Kunsulu Zakariya told a briefing.

«Pre-clinical trials in animals and change of the strain composition of the vaccine showed high results on animals. The institute applied to the Healthcare Ministry to change the strain composition of the next batch of the vaccine. The Ministry taking into consideration the complicated situation will make an unprecedented move, it will give an official permission in the next few days to change the Delta strain composition with no prior consultations with the WHO by previous experience with flu vaccines. Wuhan strain will be replaced by Delta variant,» Zakariya said.

She added that scientists were administered the vaccine with the changed strain composition after the pre-clinical trials.