Kazakhstan to prolong state of emergency till the end of April

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A sitting of the State of Emergency State Commission convened today in Nur-Sultan under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. It was held via a video conference. Governors and mayors, head of state bodies and law-enforcement agencies took part in it, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary reads.

The Kazakh President charged to prolong the state of emergency at least till the end of April in the capital city, Almaty, Shymkent and corresponding regions as recommend by the country’s and international virologists.