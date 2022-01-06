EN
    13:21, 06 January 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to prolong winter vacations until Jan 17

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Education and Science Ministry made a decision to prolong winter vaccinations for schoolchildren until January 17, 2022, Kazinform reports.

    «Preschool centres and kindergartens will continue their work as usual,» Vice Minister of Education and Science Sholpan Karinova said.

    The winter vacations for college and university students will extend until January 24. She stressed that the second term at colleges and higher educational establishments will start on January 24 depending on their curricula.


