EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:11, 14 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to provide 1,000 highway construction training grants

    Road construction
    Photo credit: Natalya Zinchenko/Kazinform

    According to the estimates, Kazakhstan lacks 1,500 qualified highway engineers, Kazinform News Agency cites the Transport Ministry.

    To solve the workers' shortage problem Kazakhstan will provide 1,000 state educational grants for training highway workers. As earlier reported, Transportways Construction Faculty will reopen at the educational establishments.

    Last year the KazdorNII JSC (Kazakhstan Highway Construction Scientific Research Institute) built a digital database of the road workers, Jolshy. It will contain information concerning all those working in this sphere from graduates of universities to veterans engaged in road construction, designing, and exploitation.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Transport Construction Education
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!