Kazakhstan to provide 1,000 highway construction training grants

According to the estimates, Kazakhstan lacks 1,500 qualified highway engineers, Kazinform News Agency cites the Transport Ministry.

To solve the workers' shortage problem Kazakhstan will provide 1,000 state educational grants for training highway workers. As earlier reported, Transportways Construction Faculty will reopen at the educational establishments.

Last year the KazdorNII JSC (Kazakhstan Highway Construction Scientific Research Institute) built a digital database of the road workers, Jolshy. It will contain information concerning all those working in this sphere from graduates of universities to veterans engaged in road construction, designing, and exploitation.