Kazakhstan to provide KZT2.8trl to replace imports of basic food items

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The country plans to increase the pool of investment projects for production of poultry, on intensive irrigation, warehouses, and aquaculture, Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeev told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«An additional KZT300bn is needed for 2024-25. The implementation of 900 investment projects in the agricultural sector worth KZT2.8trl fully resolves the issue of basic food items import substitution,» said Karashukeev at the government session.

According to him, in 2023 there are plans to carry out 291 projects worth KZT536.2bn, including six food production projects for, 119 in the field of animal husbandry, 75 in crop production, 25 in livestock products processing, and 20 in crop production processing.