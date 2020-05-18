Kazakhstan to provide transit corridor for Kyrgyz citizens staying in Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will help Kyrgyzstan by providing a contactless transit corridor for its citizens to repatriate them from Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On May 17, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan asking to provide a transit corridor through the territory of Kazakhstan to repatriate the Kyrgyz citizens from the Russian Federation.

During its Monday session the Commission for prevention of the coronavirus spread under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a positive decision to provide a contactless transit corridor through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic staying in the Orenburg Region of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan vowed to provide all-round support to the Kyrgyz side in that matter.