Kazakhstan to purchase 1,200 wagons within 5 years

Minister of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Marat Karabayev, has announced plans for renewing country’s car fleet, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the minister, currently “JSC "NC "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" (KTZ) has a total of 2,667 railcars in its fleet. Over the past years, 600 railcars have been written off, and only 300 new ones have been added to the fleet.

Of the total number of wagons, 1,857 units (74%) are equipped with air conditioners, while the remaining 26% lack this feature.

Marat Karabayev noted that a significant expansion in railcars purchases had begun last year.

“A number of railcars purchased previously was 50-100 units, but that figure increased to 118 units in the preceding year. We are planning to purchase additional 140 railcars this year and 324 more next year. From 2024, more than 200 units of railcar fleet will be delivered annually. Over the next 5 years we will supply 1,200 new railcars,” the minister said.

Earlier, the railway and water transport committee of the Ministry of Transport reported that Kazakhstan will reconsider finance regulations of travel suppliers.