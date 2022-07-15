Kazakhstan to purchase new batch of Pfizer vaccine in autumn

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat informed today at a briefing which vaccines against the coronavirus infection are available in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

According to her, currently 1,630,930 doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines are available in Kazakhstan, including 329,000 dose of QazVac vaccine, 1,2 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine and 106,500 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

Kazakhstan does not face any shortage of vaccines at this point, she added.

500,000 doses of the domestic QazVac vaccine are produced in Kazakhstan monthly . The country has additional 2 million doses in reserve.

«As for Pfizer vaccine, we are administering the remaining doses to children and pregnant women. There are approximately 300,000 doses left. A new batch of Pfizer vaccine will be purchased in autumn,» Azhar Giniyat said.