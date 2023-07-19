EN
    Kazakhstan to purchase over 800 passenger cars before 2030

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has purchased over 1.2 thousand passenger cars in the past 12 years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The fleet of rolling stock stood at 2,566 cars, including Passenger Transportation JSC’s 2,106 and private carriers’ 460 ones, as of July 3, 2023. The national carrier replenishes the fleet each year. In the period from 2010 to 2022, around 1,238 cars, including 676 Talgo cars, were purchased,» reads a statement from the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

    Passenger Transportation JSC’ is working on purchasing 844 cars before 2030 to replenish its fleet.


