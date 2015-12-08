Kazakhstan to put out Housing Construction Savings Bank for privatization

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2016 JSC "National Holding" Baiterek" is planning to put out for privatization four companies, this has been announced at today's teleconference of the Government by chairman of the board Kuandik Bishimbayev.

"We plan to put out for privatization the Housing Construction Savings Bank, JSC "Export Credit Insurance Corporation "KazExportGarant", assets and projects of the Investment Fund of Kazakhstan, as well as the National Agency for Technological Development. Since all these organizations are involved in the implementation of government programs or perform public functions, we would like to draw attention to the preservation of government contracts, in particular, in relation to the National Agency for Technological Development," said K. Bishimbayev. Meanwhile, he informed that it is preferable to find specialized financial investors for the Housing Construction Savings Bank.