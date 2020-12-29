EN
    10:50, 29 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to raise 270,000 tons of commercial fish by 2030

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev represented the fishery development program until 2030.

    The Ministry jointly with experts and scientists studied the potential for the development of the country’s fishing industry. The analysis shows that Kazakhstan may breed up to 600,000 tons a year at the country’s water bodies.

    The Ministry and regional administrations elaborated the regional fishery development programs which laid the foundation for the fishery development program until 2030.

    «Kazakhstan targets to raise some 270,000 tons of commercial fish a year by 2030. 545 new fish farms will be built, 323 operating farms will reach a full run. It is expected to channel KZT 345 bln of private investments within 10 years to have the plans realized,» the Minister resumed.


