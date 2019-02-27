Kazakhstan to raise allowances for families with disabled children by 30%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has commissioned to increase allowance for the parents caring for children with disabilities by 30%, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I commission to increase the allowances for the parents, custodial parents and families raising disabled children by 30%," said Nazarbayev at the 20th Jubilee Congress of Nur Otan.



In his words, this measure will cover as many as 100,000 people.



He also commissioned to allocate additional 300bn tenge for implementation of social support measures for 2019-2021.