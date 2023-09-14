Kazakhstan to raise exports of domestic IT sector to $1bln by 2026

Another issue raised by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the V Consultative Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia, is an unprecedented development of AI, which forces the Central Asian states to transform production sphere, labour and services markets, Kazinform reports.

«As per experts’ forecasts, 70% of products and services in the world will be based on digital platform models in 10 years. Therefore, the systematic expansion of the area of application of digital solutions in our countries may become a priority. Digital solutions are actively being implemented in all spheres of the economy,» noted the President.

He said that the share of non-cash transactions in Kazakhstan had reached 82% and more than 90% of governmental services are provided online. The volume of exports of the domestic IT sector only increased 5fold last year. He added that Kazakhstan plans to raise this indicator to 1 billion US dollars by 2026.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan stands for all-round strengthening of cooperation with its closest neighbors in this strategically important sector.