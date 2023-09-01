Kazakhstan to raise minimum wage starting next year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to increase the amount of minimum wage to up to 85 thousand tenge as part of its efforts to raise its citizens’ income, Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated in his state-of-the-nation address while opening a joint session of the Parliament, Kazinform reports.

«As we promised, the Government is to continue to increase the level of minimum wage. I instruct to increase the amount of minimum wage to up to 85 thousand tenge in an effort to raise citizens’ income. Thus, the minimum wage has tripled in the past three years. The measure will have a positive effect on the well-being of around one million 800 thousand citizens, including 350 thousand public sector employees,» stated Kazakh Head of State Tokayev.

In general, the government needs to pass a comprehensive plan till 2030 as soon as possible for inclusive development of the labor market. In addition to clear definition of principles and priorities of the new economic policy, it is of critical importance to qualitatively and fully carry out the reforms set, which directly depends on the competences, responsibility, and political well of civil servants.