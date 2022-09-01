EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:10, 01 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to raise minimum wage to 70,000 tenge

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minimum wage in Kazakhstan will be raised from 60,000 to 70,000 tenge, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who has said it at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers.

    In his annual State-of-the-Nation Address, the state will implement a new methodology of calculation of the minumim wage which will let gradually increase its amount.

    «I have decided to raise the level of minimum wage from 60,000 to 70,000 tenge, which will directly affect the incomes of 1.8mln citizens,» tokayev said.

    The Head of State also commissioned to reboot the country’s pension system.



