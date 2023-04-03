Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The price cap on petroleum and diesel is set to rise in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a briefing, acting energy minister Bolat Akchulakov said that in order to stabilize the domestic market of fuel and lubricants the difference in prices in Kazakhstan and neighboring countries needs to be brought down.

According to him, retail prices for gasoline brand AI-92 and AI-93 are to rise by 11%, and prices for diesel are to be increased by 20% on average.

«The corresponding draft decree is to be published later today,» said the acting Kazakh energy minister.

He went on to add that unless the deference in prices is brough down the country is likely to face total fuel shortages, jeopardizing the further development of the sector and the energy security.