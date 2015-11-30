EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:36, 30 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to raise salaries of public sector employees

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In 2016 Kazakhstan will raise salaries of corps B civil servants and public sector workers, informed President Nursultan Nazarbayev voicing his annual state of the nation address.

    "Beginning from January 1, 2016 there will be increased wages in health care - up to 28%, education - up to 29%, and social protection - up to 40%. In addition, in 2016 we will increase salaries of corps B civil servants - by 30%," according to Akorda Twitter account.

    Tags:
    Economy Astana Education President of Kazakhstan Healthcare Coronavirus Education and Science President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!