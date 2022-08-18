Kazakhstan to raise university teachers’ salaries, students’ monthly allowances

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Science and Higher Education announced how the students’ monthly allowances and faculty salaries will be changed in the new 2022-2023 academic year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Student allowances

In the new academic year, the amount of monthly allowances for undergraduate students will be increased by 20% - from 31,423 tenge to 36,660 tenge. For the students of pedagogical programmes the amount of the allowances will be raised from 50,000 tenge to 58,800 tenge. The allowances for master's and doctoral students will rise by 15% - from 76,950 tenge to 86,987 tenge and from 172, 500 tenge to 195,000 tenge respectively. This measure will cover about 161,000 students.

Faculty salaries

As per the Presidential instruction, an order was signed regarding the universities subordinate to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. Beginning from September 2022, the wage of a full-time university teacher will be at least 200,000 tenge. Seniour teachers will be paid 260,000 tenge. Associated professors will receive 400,000 tenge and professors will be paid 350,000 tenge (400,000 tenge at national universities). At the same time, each university may introduce other incentives and encourage its faculty for certain achievements, the press service of the Ministry says.



