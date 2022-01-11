EN
    Kazakhstan to raise youth salaries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President charged the Government to raise youth wages under the Youth practical training and First job projects, Kazinform reports.

    As stated there, college and university graduates, especially uneducated young people, not always have an opportunity to get permanent jobs.

    The President assigned the Government to consider possible steps to extend participation in the Youth practical training and First job projects and increase wages. It is important to create conditions for developing business initiatives of young people and vulnerable groups.

    The Government is tasked to explore the possibility to double the corresponding grant up to 400 monthly calculation index (MCI). Today 1 MCI equals to KZT 3,063. 400 MCI is KZT 1,225,200.


