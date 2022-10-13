Kazakhstan to ramp up efforts to promote CICA - Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced the preliminary results of the CICA member states' common efforts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Being the presiding country of the CICA, Kazakhstan intends to ramp up its efforts on further promotion of the CICA process. Thanks to the support of the member states, this has already brought tangible results,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the participants of the VI CICA Summit in Astana today.

«The President reminded that the Catalogue of CICA Confidence-Building Measures was reviewed last year. To date, the Catalogue includes such new priority areas of cooperation as epidemiological security, healthcare and pharmacy, IT and communities technologies security.

«We have established the Council of Wise Men of the CICA which will include prominent political and public figures whose rich experience and knowledge will help implement our joint efforts,» the Head of State added.



