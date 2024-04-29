Kazakhstan to ramp up metallurgical industry production

Kazakh Industry and Construction Minister Kanat Sharlapaev reported the metallurgical industry output growth in the first quarter of 2024, Kazinform News Agency reports.

He said industrial output increased by 4.3% in the first quarter of 2024 and is expected to rise further due to the expansion of production at steel manufacturers including Qarmet, Steel KSP, Shymkent Temir, Ferrum Vtor, Kazferrostal, Forever Flourishing (Middle Asia), Pty Ltd from 3,923 million tons to 4 million tons. Flat-rolled product production will increase from 2,456 tons to 2,550 tons and cast-iron output from 2,865 to 2,950 million tons.

Kazzinc, Kazakhmys Corporation, and KazMinerals Group will increase copper production. Kazzinc, KEZ will ramp up zinc and aluminum production. Copper production will almost double by 2029 from 490,000 to 1 million tons due to the construction of a copper plant in Abai region. He stressed the project will help process all exported copper concentrate.

Steel production will rise to 10 million thanks to the expansion of Qarmet and the development of new projects.

Besides, ERG Company and BAOWU Steel will together put on stream advanced iron ore raw materials processing production.