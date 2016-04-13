Kazakhstan to ratify 3 new joint projects with WB in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to ratify three new joint projects with the World Bank worth 1.3 bln U.S. dollars. First Vice Minister of National Economy Marat Kussainov said it today at the Majilis' plenary session in Astana. The majilismen discussed the bill "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development on establishment and functioning of WB offices in Kazakhstan."

“This year, we are planning to ratify three more new projects to the amount of more than 1.3 bln U.S. dollars, such as reconstruction of Astana-Beineu road section which is a part of Centre-West corridor, introduction of social health insurance and modernization of education system,” noted he.

According to him, since 1992 the World Bank has invested more than 6.8 bln U.S. dollars in Kazakhstan. These funds were spent on development of road and social infrastructure, increasing competitiveness of small and medium businesses, modernization of education and healthcare systems, optimization of customs and tax administration and rehabilitation of environment. One of the largest joint projects is Western Europe-Western China transport corridor.