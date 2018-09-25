Kazakhstan to ratify Convention that criminalizes using civil aircraft as weapon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to ratify the Convention for the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Relating to International Civil Aviation, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Deputy Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Kairbek Uskenbayev said that the criminal sanctions are already prescribed by the criminal legislation of Kazakhstan.

On the sidelines of the extended session of the Committee on Foreign Relations, Defense and Security, Talgat Mussabayev, a deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, underlined that Kazakhstan supports the Convention, which was adopted in Beijing by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and will ratify the document to comply with the international legal enactments on civil aviation.



The respective draft law was recommended for consideration at the plenary session of the Senate.



It is to be recalled that the Majilis earlier approved the draft law on the ratification of the Convention during the plenary session.