    13:22, 01 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to re-establish Transport Ministry

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan should strengthen its positions as a transit hub in Eurasia and become with time a fully equipped transport and logistics nation, the President said delivering his State-of-the-Nation Address.

    The President said this sphere’s dynamic development is a strategic task. The share of the transport and logistics sector in the GDP structure within three years ahead should reach no less than 9%. It is crucial to re-establish the Transport Ministry that will also be responsible for road infrastructure development.

