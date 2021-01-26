Kazakhstan to realize 112 projects in 2021

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM At today’s Government siting Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told what projects will be realized in Kazakhstan in 2021, Kazinform reports.

«112 projects in agro-industrial complex, metallurgy, chemical and light industry, machine building, and construction sectors worth KZT 2 trln will be fulfilled in Kazakhstan in 2021. It will let create some 13,400 permanent jobs and provide processing industry growth by 10%,» the PM stated.