Kazakhstan to reduce customs duties on cars within WTO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is going to reduce customs duties on cars as it joins the World Trade Organization. However, the Ministry of National Economy cannot predict exactly whether car prices are going to lower or not.

As Zhanel Kushukova, Director of the Department for External Trade Development, said during the briefing in Central Communications Office, "customs duties will be decreased, but, car prices will depend on market".

"We agreed on duties at 20-15% of the customs cost. We realize that to date this level is not enough for local producers. Alongside, we should note in recent years we succeeded in reforming the technical regulation system and standards", she said.

According to her, within the framework of the Customs Union, old cars and vehicles not meeting technical regulations cannot not be imported to Kazakhstan.

"We will also take a package of measures to protect our producers, such us, development of tax preferences and other restrictive measures to prevent the import of old cars", she told.