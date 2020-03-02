EN
    10:36, 02 March 2020

    Kazakhstan to reduce flights to coronavirus-hit states

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will reduce flights to coronavirus-hit countries, this has been stated by Berik Kamaliyev, vice-Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development, at today’s Government meeting.

    «Beginning from March 5, Kazakhstan suspends Nur-Sultan-Baku flight. A number of Almaty-Baku flights will be reduced from five to one. Aktau-Baku flights will be reduced from the current seven to one and Nur-Sultan-Tokyo flights will be reduced from the current two to one», said Mr. Kamaliyev.


