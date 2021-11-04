EN
    10:55, 04 November 2021

    Kazakhstan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% before 2030

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Serikkali Brekeshev explained how Kazakhstan plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The issue of climate change is a global challenge facing the world community. The fight against climate change is a priority area for Kazakhstan as the consequences caused by global warming are already felt,» Brekeshev said at the session of the Kazakh Government.

    The minister noted that to combat climate change the Paris Agreement was signed in 2016 aiming at maintaining an increase in global temperature within 1.5 degrees Celsius limit to keep it at the pre-industrial level.

    «Kazakhstan plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15% before 2030 to the 1990 level. In 2019 the country’s greenhouse gas emissions were lower by 2.4% than in 1990,» said the minister.

    He went on to say that the Kazakhstani delegation takes an active part in the work if the 26th session of the Climate Change Summit taking place in Glasgow. So, as part of the COP-26 Summit Kazakhstan joined the Declaration on Forests and Land Use as well as the Education and Youth Engagement Commitment.



