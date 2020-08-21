EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:58, 21 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to reduce manufacturing imports by 20%

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan plans to reduce the imports of manufactured goods by 20% by 2025, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

    According to the Ministry’s Telegram channel, the monitoring data for local content revealed that over the first half-year of 2020 the total amount of purchased goods, labor and services of all the monitoring entities including state bodies, national companies and holdings, subsoil users has totaled 8.6 trillion tenge, with local content accounting for 4.3 trillion tenge or 49.9%.

    The Ministry has set up a working group to increase local content in government procurements and procurements of the quasi-public sector.

    A pool of priority investment projects for 2020-25 has been developed to increase local content, implying 20% reduction in imports of manufactured goods.


    Tags:
    Economy Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!