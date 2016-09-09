EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:15, 09 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to reduce mortgage lending rate twofold - Bishimbayev

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mortgage loan rates in Kazakhstan will be reduced at least twofold, according to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev.

    “Percentage rates are high enough today. We need to do additional calculations. We hope that mortgage loan rates will be reduced almost twofold,” he said at the Government’s extended meeting on Friday.

    As per the Presidential instruction, the  rate will be reduced by means of subsidies. Besides, construction of housing together with the Housing Construction Savings Bank will be continued, and the Government will offer mechanisms ot its support, the Minister added. 

    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy Government Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!