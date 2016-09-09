Kazakhstan to reduce mortgage lending rate twofold - Bishimbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mortgage loan rates in Kazakhstan will be reduced at least twofold, according to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev.

“Percentage rates are high enough today. We need to do additional calculations. We hope that mortgage loan rates will be reduced almost twofold,” he said at the Government’s extended meeting on Friday.

As per the Presidential instruction, the rate will be reduced by means of subsidies. Besides, construction of housing together with the Housing Construction Savings Bank will be continued, and the Government will offer mechanisms ot its support, the Minister added.