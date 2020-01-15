Kazakhstan to reduce number of public servants starting 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to introduce a new model of public administration, Kazinform reports.

He also mentioned that Norway, New Zealand and the U.S. study prospects for introducing rational flexibility principles into the government machine. Many countries, by the example of the UK, transit to project management building project offices at the government.

As the President noted Kazakhstan supports such practice but it should be thoroughly studied. The main goal of such innovations is to be closer to the public.

Tokayev stressed that since the beginning of the year the number of public servants will reduce gradually. The means will be channeled to the financial incentives to be given to more efficient workers. By 2024 the number of public servants, including national companies’ staff, is expected to reduce by 25%.