    15:22, 20 February 2017 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to reduce paperwork in schools

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will cancel paper reports in schools, said Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Yerlan Sagadiyev during the "government hour" in the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to him, National Education Database and electronic journal (Kundelіk) allow to abolish paper reports as such.

    In this regard, Mr. Sagadiyev focused on providing school's with internet access saying that within the framework of "Digital Kazakhstan" the Ministry will make Internet available over Wi-Fi in every classroom in the country this year.

    Minister also stressed the need to increase funding in order to purchase more computers for the country's classroom.

     

