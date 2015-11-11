EN
    17:49, 11 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to release a documentary about Kazakh Khanate

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A documentary dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate in Kazakh, Russian and English will be released in Kazakhstan.

    Director of Cultural Affairs Department of the Ministry for Culture and Sports Aktoty Raiymkulova made the news public at a press conference of the Central Communications Service on Wednesday. "Each episode of the documentary is 26 minutes long. It was directed by Bakhyt Kaiyrbekov. The episodes depict the historical periods in the development of our statehood. Well-known historians, researchers and writers participated in this project," Ms Raiymkulova said. "The documentary will be released in the nearest future. Negotiations are underway to broadcast it in Kazakhstan and abroad," she added. According to Ms Raiymkulova, an animated film "Kazakh Yeli" also dedicated to the Kazakh Khanate will be released in Kazakhstan next year. Directed by Batyrkhan Daurenbekov, the animated film will premiere in January 2016.

