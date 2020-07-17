Kazakhstan to release aggregate data on coronavirus, pneumonia cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Minister of Health Alexei Tsoi said the country will release aggregate data on coronavirus and pneumonia cases, Kazinform reports.

At an online briefing at the Central Communications Service Friday, Minister Tsoi announced that Kazakhstan has already registered 66,895 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic. He also revealed that the COVID-19 situation has stabilized countrywide and that Kazakhstan’s new daily virus cases stand at 1,600-1,700.

At the press briefing, Alexei Tsoi reminded that the Head of State has tasked the ministry to make the coronavirus statistics more transparent. The Health Ministry has determined the new approaches of counting the coronavirus data.

According to him, given the technical consultations with the European Regional Bureau of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Health Ministry has decided to aggregate the laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases with pneumonia cases which test negative to PCR but have clinical epidemiological symptoms of COVID-19.