Kazakhstan to release first children’s musical

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will release the first children's musical which involves participants of the song contest "Bala Turkvizyon", informed "Zhandanu alemi" fund's board chairman Murat Isakhanov.

Grand finale of the First international children's song contest "Bala Turkvizyon" will take place in Istanbul on December 2015. Kazakhstan will be represented by a winner of the national selection. Final stage of "Bala Turkvizyon-Kazakhstan" will be carried out on September 16-17 in the city of Astana. According to Mr. Isakhanov, the contest's participants will be involved in the first Kazakhstani children's musical. He also reported that except for the 16 finalists of "Bala Turkvizyon-Kazakhstan" the musical will join children who had not passed to the final. Isakhanov informed that the project will involve 30-40 children from different regions of the country.