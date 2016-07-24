Kazakhstan to release stamps dedicated to Rio Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and JSC Kazpochta signed the agreement to release a series of stamps dedicated to the upcoming 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform has learnt from the Committee's press service.

It is worth mentioning that the stamp cancellation procedure is scheduled after the end of the Rio Olympics.



Kazakhstani athletes - medalists of the Summer Olympic Games, the Committee's symbolics and the Rio Olympics logo will be featured on the stamps.



"The release of the stamps dedicated to the Olympic Games is an important event not only for the athletes and the National Olympic Committee, but also for all Kazakhstanis," reps of the Committee said.



Recall that over 100 athletes will represent Kazakhstan at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro from August 5-21, 2016.