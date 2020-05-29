Kazakhstan to remove checkpoints between cities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - During an online press conference in the Central Communications Service the Deputy Chairman of the Transport Committee Zhanibek Taizhanov announced that in accordance with the decision of the Interdepartmental Commission, checkpoints between cities will be removed on June 1, Kazinform reports.

According to Mr. Taizhanov, the country will resume road passenger transportation on June 5. The corresponding algorithm of passenger transportation was developed taking into account the Decree of the Chief Medical Officer as of May 10, 2020. Thus, passengers should wear medical protective masks and passenger carriers must carry out disinfection of buses at final points of routes. In addition, the following measures must be observed: social distancing of at least 1 meter, provision of drivers with gloves and medical masks. Moreover, drivers must have the medical certificates certifying the negative Covid-19 status.