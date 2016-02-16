EN
    18:01, 16 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to render gratuitous military assistance to Kyrgyzstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic on rendering gratuitous military technical assistance" has been discussed at an enlarged session of the Committee for international relations, defense and security of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament today.

    "The agreement was signed in Astana on June 24, 2015 by defense ministers of the two countries. Kazakhstan will deliver bullets, smoke grenades and barrels and more to Kotash area in the Kyrgyz Republic," Vice Minister of Defense Okas Saparov said at the session while introducing the bill.
    In his words, gratuitous assistance from Kazakhstan will help Kyrgyzstan strengthen security in the Central Asian region, enhance capabilities of its armed forces and meet threats occurring due to the processes in the Middle East and Afghanistan.
    The committee recommended to consider the bill at the upcoming session of the chamber.

