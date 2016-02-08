Kazakhstan to render humanitarian aid to flood-hit Tajikistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a meeting of the Commission for international humanitarian aid at Ukimet Uyi on Monday, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

"Given the situation in the affected by floods and mudflows Tajikistan, the commission recommended the Government of Kazakhstan to provide an official humanitarian assistance to its Central Asian neighbor. Kazakhstan will deliver canned milk and meat, vegetable oil, butter, flour, and pasta to the flood-hit Tajikistan," the Government said in a statement.

The commission also recommended to provide humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan hit with a major earthquake last November. Bedding, utensils, stoves, and winter tents will be delivered to the country.