    13:22, 06 March 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan to render military and technical assistance to Tajikistan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Majilis has processed to debating the draft law on ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan on rendering gratuitous military and technical assistance, Kazinform reports.

    The agreement provides for Kazakhstan's gratuitous military and technical assistance as military equipment supplies. The agreement defines the list of munitions, ammunition, necessary equipment, engineering and medical equipment and transport regulations, member of the foreign relations, defense and security committee Mukhtar Yerman told a plenary session.

    According to him, the committee will submit its conclusion until December 25, 2019.

